The additional funds from ITTF come days after the National Council of Sports-NCS released shillings 15 million as financial support for hosting the championships.
Uganda Secures Additional UGX 28m For Table Tennis Regional Championships
2nd Row(L-R) UOC President Arthur Blick, ITTF trainer, Lanasri Said,UTTA President, Robert Jjagwe and NCS General Secretary,Dr. Patrick Ogwel pose with the certified umpires and referees.
