Uganda Secures Additional UGX 28m For Table Tennis Regional Championships

2nd Row(L-R) UOC President Arthur Blick, ITTF trainer, Lanasri Said,UTTA President, Robert Jjagwe and NCS General Secretary,Dr. Patrick Ogwel pose with the certified umpires and referees.

In short

The additional funds from ITTF come days after the National Council of Sports-NCS released shillings 15 million as financial support for hosting the championships.