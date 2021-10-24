EDSON KINENE
Uganda Secures New Milk Market in Zambia

24 Oct 2021, 13:14 Comments 206 Views Mbarara, Uganda Business and finance Updates
Some the exported powered milk on display before export

Some the exported powered milk on display before export

In short
Since December 2019 when Kenya authorities ceased at least 3000 bags of powdered milk and packets of Lato milk on claims that Uganda had smuggled the products into the country without paying taxes, the impasse has since seen the milk trade between the countries souring.

 

