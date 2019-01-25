In short
The financing channeled through the French Development Agency AFD, is to support access to water and sanitation programs in Greater Kampala, Masaka, Mbarara and Isingiro districts. The two projects will be implemented by National Water and Sewerage Corporation.
Uganda Secures UGX 1.2 Trillion for Water and Sanitation Projects
25 Jan 2019
Kasaija and Rivoal at the signing of the financing agreements today Login to license this image from 1$.
