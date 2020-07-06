Christopher Kisekka
Uganda Secures UGX 56B COVID-19 Education Recovery Grant

6 Jul 2020, 15:08 Comments 205 Views Kampala, Uganda Education Misc Updates
A parent in Kaberamaido helps her daughter to study with learning materials sent by the ministry.

In short
The project is expected to run for 18 months and will benefit 14.6 million learners in pre-primary, primary, and lower-secondary education cycles, and 406,000 teachers and school administrators. It will focus on ensuring continued learning during the closure of schools and preparing the system for school reopening once the situation allows.

 

