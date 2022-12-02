In short
The Kampala-Malaba Meter Gauge Railway is part of the multi-modal Northern Corridor route, which includes road transport from Mombasa in Kenya to Uganda and neighbouring countries, including Rwanda, Burundi, South Sudan and Eastern DR Congo. The corridor also has maritime links with Lake Victoria’s inland waterways.
The African Development Bank is providing $301 million to refurbish metre-gauge railway lines in Uganda
