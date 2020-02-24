Uganda Sends 10 Athletes for All Africa Paralympic Games

In short

Team Coach, Jameson Ssenkungu told Uganda Radio Network-URN before the flight that the National Paralympic Committee is optimistic that 5-7 of the athletes will qualify for the Tokyo 2020 Summer Paralympics. The Paralympics will run from 25 August to 6 September.







Ssenkungu says that if such a number of athletes qualify, then it will be good progress, considering that Emong was the only athlete who participated in the 2016 Rio Paralympics.