Uganda Sends 10 Athletes for All Africa Paralympic Games

Team Coach, Jameson Ssenkungu told Uganda Radio Network-URN before the flight that the National Paralympic Committee is optimistic that 5-7 of the athletes will qualify for the Tokyo 2020 Summer Paralympics. The Paralympics will run from 25 August to 6 September.
Ssenkungu says that if such a number of athletes qualify, then it will be good progress, considering that Emong was the only athlete who participated in the 2016 Rio Paralympics.
Uganda Sends 10 Athletes for All Africa Paralympic Games24 Feb 2020, 23:16 Comments 109 Views Kampala, Uganda Sport Misc Report
David Emong (L) Out Competes Other Athletes To Lift The Gold Medal In London Para Athletics Championship 2017
