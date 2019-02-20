Blanshe Musinguzi
12:05

Uganda Sends Delegation to Tanzania over Sugar Import Ban

20 Feb 2019, 11:55 Comments 143 Views Kampala, Uganda Business and finance Analysis
Trade Minister Amelia Kyambadde says a delegation has been sent to Tanzania to discuss latest sugar import ban Blanshe Musinguzi

Trade Minister Amelia Kyambadde says a delegation has been sent to Tanzania to discuss latest sugar import ban Login to license this image from 1$.

In short
Trade Minister Amelia Kyambadde says that they have not got clear reasons why Tanzania, last week withdrew sugar import licences it had started issuing in December 2018.

 

Tagged with: uganda sent delegation to tanzania over sugar import ban

IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.