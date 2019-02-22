Uganda, Serbia Parliaments Sign MoU on Cooperation

In short
The MoU was signed by the Speaker of Uganda Parliament, Rebecca Kadaga and the Speaker of the General Assembly of Serbia, Maja Gojkovic, now in Uganda for a courtesy visit. During the event, Kadaga praised Serbia for harnessing its tourism potential despite a history of turmoil and observed a need for the Tourism sector to learn from their experiences.
Uganda, Serbia Parliaments Sign MoU on Cooperation22 Feb 2019, 15:57 Comments 145 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Report
Speaker Rebecca Kadaga and her Serbian counterpart signing MOUs at parliament Login to license this image from 1$.
