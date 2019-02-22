Olive Nakatudde
Uganda, Serbia Parliaments Sign MoU on Cooperation

22 Feb 2019 Kampala, Uganda Parliament Report
Speaker Rebecca Kadaga and her Serbian counterpart signing MOUs at parliament

Speaker Rebecca Kadaga and her Serbian counterpart signing MOUs at parliament

The MoU was signed by the Speaker of Uganda Parliament, Rebecca Kadaga and the Speaker of the General Assembly of Serbia, Maja Gojkovic, now in Uganda for a courtesy visit. During the event, Kadaga praised Serbia for harnessing its tourism potential despite a history of turmoil and observed a need for the Tourism sector to learn from their experiences.

 

