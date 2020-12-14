Uganda Sets 2030 Target to Have Functioning Nuclear Power Plant

In short
State Minister for Energy, Simon D’Ujanga says a feasibility study is currently ongoing to determine the place at which the plant will be built and how much power it will be able to produce, but it will not be less than 1,000 megawatts.
Uganda Sets 2030 Target to Have Functioning Nuclear Power Plant14 Dec 2020, 16:34 Comments 130 Views Kampala, Uganda Business and finance Updates
