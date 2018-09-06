In short
The provisional stock of Ugandas external debt, according to the report stood at US 12.2 billion with 7.14 billion disbursed. This leaves a difference of 5.06 billion committed but undisbursed debt. This means that Uganda has signed a debt commitment contract with funders but has not used the funds.
Uganda Sitting On UGX 19 Trillion Undisbursed Debt
A snippet of Uganda debt status from IMF 2017 report
In short
