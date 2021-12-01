Uganda, South Sudan Authorities Counter Accuse Border Officials on Harassment

In short
The matter was raised by the Tseretenya Bomah Chief of Ikotos County Peter Odwar in relation to an incident in which two nationals were arrested in Madi Opei Town Council, Lamwo district on suspicion of coordinating inter-border livestock thefts.
Uganda, South Sudan Authorities Counter Accuse Border Officials on Harassment1 Dec 2021, 18:57 Comments 122 Views Human rights Security Northern Updates
Ikotos County Commissioner Joseph Lokolong shake hands with Lamwo RDC James Kidega during the handover Photo By Dan M Komakech
In short
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.