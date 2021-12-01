Dan Michael Komakech
19:00

Uganda, South Sudan Authorities Counter Accuse Border Officials on Harassment

1 Dec 2021, 18:57 Comments 122 Views Human rights Security Northern Updates
Ikotos County Commissioner Joseph Lokolong shake hands with Lamwo RDC James Kidega during the handover Photo By Dan M Komakech

Ikotos County Commissioner Joseph Lokolong shake hands with Lamwo RDC James Kidega during the handover Photo By Dan M Komakech

In short
The matter was raised by the Tseretenya Bomah Chief of Ikotos County Peter Odwar in relation to an incident in which two nationals were arrested in Madi Opei Town Council, Lamwo district on suspicion of coordinating inter-border livestock thefts.

 

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.