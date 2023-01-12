Julius Ocungi
Uganda-South Sudan Authorities Sign Deal To Fight Fuel Smuggling

Smuggled Fuel recovered by URA enforcement team in Yumbe District. URA Photo

Abel Kagumire, the Commissioner of Customs at URA says that the tax body is losing billions of Shillings in uncollected revenue from smugglers ferrying fuel in Jerri-cans into the country.

 

