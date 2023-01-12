Uganda-South Sudan Authorities Sign Deal To Fight Fuel Smuggling

In short
Abel Kagumire, the Commissioner of Customs at URA says that the tax body is losing billions of Shillings in uncollected revenue from smugglers ferrying fuel in Jerri-cans into the country.
Uganda-South Sudan Authorities Sign Deal To Fight Fuel Smuggling12 Jan 2023, 13:57 Comments 92 Views Amuru, Uganda East Africa Business and finance Northern Updates
Tagged with: Fuel Smuggling illegal cross border trade
Mentioned: Uganda Revenue Authority (URA)
