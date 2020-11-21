In short
The day-long meeting took place at the UPDF 4th Division Barracks in Gulu City West Division. The meeting was aimed at sharing challenges to foster strengthened border security mechanisms and adapting to peaceful working relations.
Uganda, South Sudan Military Chiefs Meet Over Border Security
Gen Johnson Juma Okot (R), Chief of General Staff - SSPDF, Maj Gen Paul Lokech (C), Lt Gen Wilson Mbasu Mbadi, UPDF’s Deputy CDF in Gulu - Photo by Dominic Ochola
