Uganda Stagnates in Commercialisation of Agriculture

In short
UBOS' Principal Statistician, Micheal Ogen, who presented the findings of the study indicates that of the 23.5 million people in the age bracket of those who qualify to work, 87 percent translating into 20.5 million are working. He adds that 40 percent, translating into 8.2million people of the total working population is engaged in subsistence agriculture.
Uganda Stagnates in Commercialisation of Agriculture17 Nov 2022, 10:34 Comments 82 Views Kampala, Uganda Agriculture Politics Report
In short
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.