Uganda Starts Construction of Aquatic Laboratory in Wakiso

Dr John Walakira, a Senior Scientist at the National Agriculture Research Organization (NARO) says the aquatic health laboratory will ease the burden of testing for fish diseases and disease producing agents like bacteria, viruses and another small organism in Uganda.
Uganda Starts Construction of Aquatic Laboratory in Wakiso25 Sep 2020, 13:42 Comments 55 Views Wakiso, Uganda Science and technology Agriculture Environment Breaking news
