Uganda Still Vulnerable to More Disease Outbreaks-Ministry of Health

The regional Public Health Emergency Operations Center built at Masaka Hospital, Dr Allan Muruta, the Commissioner for Integrated Epidemiology and Surveillance says the country need to invest more such facilities

Dr Allan Niyonzima Muruta, the Commissioner for Integrated Epidemiology and Surveillance at the Ministry of Health, says that the country remains vulnerable to serious disease outbreaks, hence the need to make a considerable investment towards building the required response capabilities at different levels in the health services delivery chain.

 

