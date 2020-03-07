In short
According to the ministry of health, the decision to stop the travel was made after government,WHO and CDC experts reviewed the evolution of the disease and what kind of risk it presented to Ugandans
Uganda Stops People Traveling from Countries Highly Hit by COVID 19
L-R; Dr. Jane Ruth Aceng, the minister of health and the WHO Country Representative Dr. Yonas Woldermariam Tegegn
