Uganda Stops Rwanda to Finish 5th in African Volleyball Championship Top story

14 Sep 2021, 19:19 Kampala, Uganda
Volleyball Cranes celebrating

Uganda’s impressive journey at the 2021 Men’s African Nations Volleyball Championship had earlier ended after a loss to Egypt on Saturday. The debuting Volleyball Cranes lost 3-1 to eight-time champions Egypt at the Kigali Arena to bow out of the tournament.

 

