According to Jagwe, while the association submitted a funding request of Shillings 25 million to the National Council of Sports-NCS in September, they haven’t received the money. He says they reminded the NCS in early October, about their financial needs to ensure smooth organization for the championships
Uganda Table Tennis Association Hunting for UGX 25M for Regional Championships Top story19 Nov 2019, 07:45 Comments 207 Views Kampala, Uganda Sport Misc Report
(L-R) Uganda Female Players Ludia Natunga and Amina Lukaya played against Congo Brazzaville doubles team at the 2019 All Africa Games, Morocco.
