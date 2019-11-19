Joan Akello
07:49

Uganda Table Tennis Association Hunting for UGX 25M for Regional Championships Top story

19 Nov 2019, 07:45 Comments 207 Views Kampala, Uganda Sport Misc Report
(L-R) Uganda Female Players Ludia Natunga and Amina Lukaya played against Congo Brazzaville doubles team at the 2019 All Africa Games, Morocco.

(L-R) Uganda Female Players Ludia Natunga and Amina Lukaya played against Congo Brazzaville doubles team at the 2019 All Africa Games, Morocco.

In short
According to Jagwe, while the association submitted a funding request of Shillings 25 million to the National Council of Sports-NCS in September, they haven’t received the money. He says they reminded the NCS in early October, about their financial needs to ensure smooth organization for the championships

 

Tagged with: Table Tennis Eastern Africa Championship

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.