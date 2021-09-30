Uganda Taking Wrong Direction in Rule of Law -Civic Index Reports

In short
The Lead researcher Associate Professor Ronald Kakungulu says that when they asked respondents what they thought about the direction Uganda was taking in respect for human rights and the rule of law, a whopping 73.9 percent said the country was heading in the wrong direction while only 10.9 percent believed Uganda was heading in the right direction.
Uganda Taking Wrong Direction in Rule of Law -Civic Index Reports30 Sep 2021, 19:49 Comments 200 Views Kampala, Uganda Human rights Politics Report
