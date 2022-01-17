Nebert Rugadya
21:46

Uganda, Tanzania Discuss Non-Tariff Barriers, Joint Projects

17 Jan 2022, 21:44 Comments 155 Views Kampala, Uganda Business and finance East Africa Updates

In short
Tanzania's Director for African Affairs, Naimi Sweetie Aziz admits that there are several outstanding issues between the two countries that must be resolved for the sake of the people.

On the issue of non-trade barriers, Minister Mulimba says there is need for proper coordination between ministries, departments and agencies of the governments.

 

Tagged with: Uganda-Tanzania Relations

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.