Uganda, Tanzania Jointly Enforcing Cross-border COVID-19 Directives

According to Kenneth Byaruhanga, the Senior Immigration Officer in Charge of Mutukula Border post, the two neighbouring countries are uniformly enforcing Standard Operating Procedure (SOPs) including testing those leaving or returning to either country, to ensure that residents moving across borders are safe to proceed to their final destinations.
Uganda, Tanzania Jointly Enforcing Cross-border COVID-19 Directives1 Aug 2021, 13:35 Comments 97 Views Kyotera, Uganda Health Security Local government Updates
Community cases increasing Cross-border movements restricted Uganda, Tanzania in joint COVID operations
