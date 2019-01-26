In short
The idea is that all the final investment decisions for the pipeline, refinery and general developments should have been concluded by end of June for first oil 2021/2022.
Uganda, Tanzania Set New Deadline For Oil Pipeline Agreement Top story26 Jan 2019, 13:06 Comments 140 Views Business and finance Analysis
Uganda Tanzani Delegation metting at Kampala Serena Hotel in Kampala. Extrme right is Deptuty Attorney General , Mwesigw Rukutana, Energy Ministrty Irene Muloni, Tanzania,
