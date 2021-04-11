Uganda, Tanzania Sign Agreement To Start The Construction Of The Oil Pipeline

In short
The construction of the pipeline is expected to take four years for the oil to start flowing. If complete, it will be the longest heated crude oil pipeline line in the world.
Uganda, Tanzania Sign Agreement To Start The Construction Of The Oil Pipeline11 Apr 2021, 16:17 Comments 265 Views East Africa Updates
President Samia Suluhu of the United Republic of Tanzani and her host Yower Museveni Museveni at State House Entebbe
