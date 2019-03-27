Uganda Tasked to Review Malaria Control Interventions

In short

Malaria is endemic in approximately 95 per cent of the country, affecting over 90 per cent of the Ugandan population. According to records by the Malaria Control Programme, clinically diagnosed malaria accounts for 30-50 per cent of outpatient visits at health facilities, 15-20 per cent of all hospital admissions, and up to 20 per cent (10,500) of all hospital deaths in the country annually.