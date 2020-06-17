In short
In the coming days, the Uganda Blood Transfusion Services (UBTS) will be collecting blood from the likes of Barumba in preparation for a study by the Makerere University Lung Institute where they will be extracting convalescent plasma from the blood of recovered patients to potentially use it in treatment of those that are testing positive.
Uganda Testing Blood Plasma of Recovered COVID-19 Patients in Search for Treatment
