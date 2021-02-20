In short
According to a study published in the medical journal, the Lancet that took place in the UK people who got the first and second vaccine three months apart or even longer had an efficacy of 81 percent compared to 55 percent for those who got at a six or eight-week interval. However, the health ministry says it will follow WHO recommendations that say the vaccine should be administered 8-12 weeks apart
Uganda to Administer COVID Vaccines at Eight Week Interval
In short
