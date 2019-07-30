Uganda to Breed Malaria Fighting Mosquitoes

In short
UVRI entomologist Jonathan Kayondo says that the research will inform a plan to use genetically modified mosquitoes to wipe out the malaria-causing breed. The intervention will be added to the current methods used in the prevention and control of Malaria, among others, the use of mosquito nets and medicines.
Uganda to Breed Malaria Fighting Mosquitoes30 Jul 2019, 07:54 Comments 174 Views Entebbe, Uganda Health Misc Science and technology Report
Director General World Health Organization Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus and other officials visiting Uganda Virus Research Institute
In short
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.