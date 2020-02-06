Brian Luwaga
23:07

Uganda To Buy Aircraft For Aerial Sprays

6 Feb 2020, 23:00 Comments 80 Views Nakaseke, Uganda Agriculture Misc Updates
President Museveni at 39th Tarehe Sita anniversary held at Nakaseke district headquarters at Butalangu town

In short
Museveni explained among the strategies will be deploying ground sprayers to base at Moroto district and aircraft is on alert for aerial sprays in case of an attack.

 

