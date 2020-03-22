Uganda to Carry Out Antibody Tests For COVID-19

In short
The antibody test is very effective because it can detect the virus even in mild infection where the virus can be easily missed and mistaken for the common cold by the widely used Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) being used currently to detect the germ in the nose or throat swabs.
Uganda to Carry Out Antibody Tests For COVID-1922 Mar 2020, 13:31 Comments 105 Views Kampala, Uganda Health Misc Updates
