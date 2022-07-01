Uganda to Carry Out Multi-Drug Resistant TB Survey

In short
The nationwide survey will give a better picture of the prevalence of the disease in the country. The survey is expected to start at the end of July and will be funded by USAID.
Uganda to Carry Out Multi-Drug Resistant TB Survey1 Jul 2022, 13:24 Comments 115 Views Kampala, Uganda Health Updates
Denis Olaka
MDR -TB patients receiving health Educaion at Lira Regional Referral Hospital Login to license this image from 1$.
In short
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.