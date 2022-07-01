Pamela Mawanda
13:30

Uganda to Carry Out Multi-Drug Resistant TB Survey

1 Jul 2022, 13:24 Comments 115 Views Kampala, Uganda Health Updates
MDR -TB patients receiving health Educaion at Lira Regional Referral Hospital Denis Olaka

MDR -TB patients receiving health Educaion at Lira Regional Referral Hospital Login to license this image from 1$.

In short
The nationwide survey will give a better picture of the prevalence of the disease in the country. The survey is expected to start at the end of July and will be funded by USAID.

 

IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.