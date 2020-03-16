Uganda to Co-produce Coronavirus disinfectant with US Inventor-Kadaga

In short
According to the Permanent Secretary Ministry of Health Diana Atwine, as Ministry of health they have not yet got that information although it is welcome. She says that whatever intervention,like a treatment for a disease has to be tested and has to pass the National Drug Authority tests.
She however said that as Ministry of Health, they are yet to get this information.
Uganda to Co-produce Coronavirus disinfectant with US Inventor-Kadaga16 Mar 2020, 16:16 Comments 132 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Health Updates
In short
Tagged with: Prof. Safraz K. Niaz Uganda to coproduce coronavirus disinfectant coronavirus disease disinfectant research into coronavirus
Mentioned: Parliament Word Health Organisation
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.