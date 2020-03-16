Alex Otto
Uganda to Co-produce Coronavirus disinfectant with US Inventor-Kadaga

16 Mar 2020, 16:16 Comments 132 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Health Updates
President Museveni, Speaker Kadaga and Prof Niaz in the middle recenty in a meeting Prof Niaz

President Museveni, Speaker Kadaga and Prof Niaz in the middle recenty in a meeting

In short
According to the Permanent Secretary Ministry of Health Diana Atwine, as Ministry of health they have not yet got that information although it is welcome. She says that whatever intervention,like a treatment for a disease has to be tested and has to pass the National Drug Authority tests.
She however said that as Ministry of Health, they are yet to get this information.

 

