Uganda To Conduct Free COVID-19 Tests For Truck Drivers At Border

In short
The meeting resolved that negative Covid-19 test results from national accredited laboratories in the respective EAC Partner States be recognized by all national authorities.
The ministers also agreed that the countries EAC should implement the EACPASS for prompt verification of Covid-19 test results and vaccination certificates.
Uganda To Conduct Free COVID-19 Tests For Truck Drivers At Border10 Jan 2022, 21:29 Comments 78 Views Kampala, Uganda Business and finance East Africa Updates
In short
