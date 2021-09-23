Uganda to Fully Vaccinate 7 million People by End of 2021 - President Museveni

In short
With over 500,000 people already fully vaccinated in the country, as many as 7,138,920 million Ugandans could be fully vaccinated by the end of 2021.Vaccinating this number of people could lead to the full lifting of the COVID-19 lockdown where bars, discotheques, schools, theaters and music shows still remain closed according to the President
Uganda to Fully Vaccinate 7 million People by End of 2021 - President Museveni23 Sep 2021, 07:31 Comments 65 Views Kampala, Uganda Health Updates
In short
Tagged with: COVID-19 Vaccination
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.