Uganda to Get USD 600m in New Global Fund Grant

21 Jan 2020, 14:23 Comments 156 Views Health Misc Updates

According to Health Minister Dr Jane Ruth Aceng, this additional funding that will be reflected in the final budget call circular for the FY 2020/21 budget is meant to give the sector a boost since the country’s revenue collection is not enough to cater for all the health needs.

 

