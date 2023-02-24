Michael Wambi
13:47

Uganda to Host 10th EAC Petroleum Conference

24 Feb 2023, 13:40 Comments 123 Views Oil & Gas Politics Business and finance Updates
Tha Acting Director Of Petroleum at the Energy Ministry, Honey Malinga represented the Minister, Ruth Nankabirwa at the lauch of the conference

In short
The conference and exhibition come at a time when the government has just concluded the second licensing round for new exploration areas in the Albertine.

 

Tagged with: (EAPCE’23) 10th East African Petroleum Conference and exhibition(EAPCE’23)
Mentioned: CNOOC International of China and Uganda National Oil Company (UNOC) East African Community (EAC) Uganda National Oil Company – UNOC

