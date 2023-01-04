In short
The Conference attracts more than 120 delegates including parliamentary staff, and observers from 32 Commonwealth Parliaments aims to maintain, foster, and encourage impartiality and fairness on the part of Speakers and Presiding Officers of Parliaments, and promote knowledge and understanding of parliamentary democracy.
Uganda to Host Commonwealth Speakers Conference in 2024
Courtesy Photo of UK's House of Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle (L) and Deputy Speaker Thomas Tayebwa (R) attending Commonwealth Speakers and Presiding Officers’ Conference in Canberra, Australia
