Uganda to Host FIBA 3X3 Basketball African Cup

22 Jul 2019, 18:31 Comments 101 Views Kampala, Uganda Sport Updates
Uganda's Claire Lamunu in a game againts USA FUBA

In short
The tournament is expected to attract 12 teams in the Open Category of men and women and 12 teams of Under 18 players from all over Africa, making a total of 48 teams and 192 players.

 

