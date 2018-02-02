Pamela Mawanda
Uganda to Host Rotary East African Fair

The fair is aimed at connecting clubs in Uganda, Tanzania, Kenya, Ethiopia and South Sudan to global grants that will enable the clubs carry out more work in the communities where they are allocated.

 

