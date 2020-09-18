Uganda to Manufacture Monoclonal Antibodies for COVID-19 Treatment

In short
Dr Bruce Kirenga, a researcher and Executive Director at the Makerere University Lung Institute told URN in an interview that they have already been approached by two pharmaceutical companies offering them manufactured antibodies to use while conducting trials.
Uganda to Manufacture Monoclonal Antibodies for COVID-19 Treatment18 Sep 2020, 16:57 Comments 130 Views Kampala, Uganda Health Updates
In short
Tagged with: COVID-19 treatment
Mentioned: Makerere University
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.