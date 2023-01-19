Ochola O. Dominic
Uganda to Manufacture Own Anti-Tick Vaccine Starting 2025

19 Jan 2023
Dr Abed Bwanika (standing) the Shadow Minister of Agriculture, Animal Industry and Fisheries (MAAIF) making submission. Dominic Ochola.

Mayanja disclosed that the Ministry is in the advanced stages of conducting field trials and seeking international accreditation at the proposed site in Nakyesasa village, Busukuma Sub-County in Wakiso District to manufacture both the anti-tick as well as Foot and Mouth Disease- FMD vaccines.

 

