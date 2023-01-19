Uganda to Manufacture Own Anti-Tick Vaccine Starting 2025

In short
Mayanja disclosed that the Ministry is in the advanced stages of conducting field trials and seeking international accreditation at the proposed site in Nakyesasa village, Busukuma Sub-County in Wakiso District to manufacture both the anti-tick as well as Foot and Mouth Disease- FMD vaccines.
Uganda to Manufacture Own Anti-Tick Vaccine Starting 202519 Jan 2023, 11:05 Comments 332 Views Parliament Business and finance Agriculture Updates
Dr Abed Bwanika (standing) the Shadow Minister of Agriculture, Animal Industry and Fisheries (MAAIF) making submission. Dominic Ochola.
In short
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.