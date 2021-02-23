Uganda to Play Burkina Faso in U-20 Afcon Quarter Finals

In short
The Hippos emerged second in group A with six points after defeating the hosts Mauritania and Mozambique while Burkina Faso topped group B with seven points after beating Namibia and the Central African Republic.
Uganda to Play Burkina Faso in U-20 Afcon Quarter Finals23 Feb 2021, 08:14 Comments 200 Views Kampala, Uganda Sport Breaking news
In short
Tagged with: afcon u17 mujib kasule uganda hippos uganda vs burkina faso
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.