Uganda to Produce COVID-19 Prophylactic Treatments from Donated Plasma

23 Oct 2020, 08:25 Comments 92 Views Kampala, Uganda Health Updates
COVID 19 Virus

In short
Antibodies from the plasma of recovered patients will be harvested and processed into either capsules or injections that can be given to patients that test positive for the disease and present with symptoms.

 

