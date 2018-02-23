Uganda to Send 8 for World University Championships

In short
Eight students have been selected from four different universities to represent Uganda at the 2018 World University Cross Country Championships to be held at the University of St. Gallen in Switzerland.
23 Feb 2018
Uganda’s Sadic Bahati (middle) Men's 10000m Gold winner at 2017 Summer University Games
