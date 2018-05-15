Uganda to Spend More US$1.2 Million on Marketing Tourism

In short
The State Minister for Tourism, Godfrey Kiwanda, says government will hire there more public relations firms from China, Japan and Gulf states to market Ugandas tourism potential. He revealed that each firm will pocket US 400,000.
Uganda is well known worldwide for being home of mountain gorillas Login to license this image from 1$.
