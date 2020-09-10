In short
The development follows the country’s admission to the Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative - EITI, a global partnership for mineral resources accountability and transparency.
On 12th August, Uganda as a prospective oil resource mining country was admitted into the EITI community, whose principles require member states and companies to make public disclosure about their mineral wealth management processes for accountability purposes.
Uganda to Spend UGX 8Bn After Admission to EITI Community
Tagged with: EITI oil and gas sector
