Uganda Tourism Board Warns on Tampering with Murchison Falls

31 May 2020, 12:23 Comments 149 Views Kampala, Uganda Environment Tourism Updates
In short
The Uganda Tourism Board (UTB) has warned against developments in the Murchison falls, saying tampering with it will destroy Ugandas tourism sector.

 

