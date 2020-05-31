In short
The Uganda Tourism Board (UTB) has warned against developments in the Murchison falls, saying tampering with it will destroy Ugandas tourism sector.
Uganda Tourism Board Warns on Tampering with Murchison Falls
31 May 2020
