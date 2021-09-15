Uganda Uses Archaic Law to Manage COVID-19- Rights Activists

In short
Sarah Bireete, the Executive Director of the Center for Constitutional Governance (CCG) notes that while the government would have quickly enacted a guiding law like was done in other countries, they resorted to presidential decrees where the president illegally turned himself into a lawmaker.
Uganda Uses Archaic Law to Manage COVID-19- Rights Activists15 Sep 2021, 19:53 Comments 137 Views Kampala, Uganda Human rights Health Updates
In short
Mentioned: Ministry of Health
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.