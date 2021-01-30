In short
Namanda says her key emphasis is grassroots development and creating more partnership with different sponsors to ensure the federation organizes many competitions to help expose the talents of athletes to the outside world.
Uganda Volleyball Federation Goes to Polls on Sunday Top story30 Jan 2021, 16:12 Comments 251 Views Kampala, Uganda Sport Report
In short
Tagged with: Namanda Hadijah uganda volleyball federation volleyball federation to elect new leaders
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.