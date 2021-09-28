Uganda Warned Against Ignoring Harmful Food, Non-Communicable Diseases

In short
The World Health Organisation says Uganda, like any other country has a right to ensure the people have access to safe food, but that the government has the obligation to ensure there are no barriers that make people fail to access and even afford safe food.
Uganda Warned Against Ignoring Harmful Food, Non-Communicable Diseases28 Sep 2021, 17:57 Comments 133 Views Health Business and finance Updates
In short
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.